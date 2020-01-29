Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TKYVY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, through its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

