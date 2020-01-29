UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

UniCredit stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. UniCredit has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.02.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

