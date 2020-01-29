Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wandisco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Wandisco has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

