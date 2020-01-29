Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 162 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 161.40.

STO VOLV.B opened at SEK 153.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 155.90 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 144.89. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

