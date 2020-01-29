CIBC Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $862.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$81.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.