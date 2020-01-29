Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Declines By 15.8%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

CDTX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

