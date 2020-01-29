Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) Insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho Purchases 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($74,468.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.42, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. Lionhub Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

About Lionhub Group

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

