Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) Insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho Purchases 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($74,468.09).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.42, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. Lionhub Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.
About Lionhub Group
