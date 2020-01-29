Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) Insider Anthony Smith Purchases 890,000 Shares

Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith purchased 890,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,600.00 ($88,368.79).

The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.07. Iodm Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.95.

Iodm Company Profile

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

