Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.86.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$184,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.