Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

