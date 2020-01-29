Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 39.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.02.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

