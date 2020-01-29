Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni Sells 28,500 Shares

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WETF stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.