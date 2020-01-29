Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Alan M. Forney Sells 3,029 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.
Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.
Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.
