B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 15,413 Shares

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $157,829.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,376.86.

On Wednesday, October 30th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.85. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RILY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

