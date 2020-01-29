Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $214,300.00.
  • On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $201,100.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

