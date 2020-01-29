Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

April S. Arnzen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 25th, April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40.

MU stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,696,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 932,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

