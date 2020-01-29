Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

April S. Arnzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40.

MU stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $47,696,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 932,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

