National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,635 Shares

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,635 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $324,867.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,009 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $70,670.36.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $203,319.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $13,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $396,282.92.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $310,397.88.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $166,426.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $284,257.75.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.78. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

