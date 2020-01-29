Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Randy W. Furr Sells 42,827 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $359,746.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BE opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

