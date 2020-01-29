Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Jacqueline D. Reses Sells 5,596 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.