Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Jacqueline D. Reses Sells 5,596 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Square by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Square by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

