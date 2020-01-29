Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Buys 68,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$426,152.97. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,152.97.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 77,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,716.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$534,832.64.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.94. The stock has a market cap of $247.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$171.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.50 million. Analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.