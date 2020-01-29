Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Buys 68,700 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$426,152.97. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,152.97.
Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 77,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,716.00.
- On Friday, November 29th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$534,832.64.
Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. Total Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$10.94. The stock has a market cap of $247.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.