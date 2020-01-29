Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 20,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $629,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,326.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth $610,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 241,234 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

