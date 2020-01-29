Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Insider Pete Albert Kadens Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) insider Pete Albert Kadens sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,500.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

