CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $464.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

