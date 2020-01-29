Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 292,584 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 292,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,030.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 402,824 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,066,487.12.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,005 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $351,925.50.

On Friday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 159,485 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $814,968.35.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 55,778 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $283,910.02.

On Monday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 255,082 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,293,265.74.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,843 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $450,434.01.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,479,055 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,484,018.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 115,105 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $578,978.15.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,435 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $479,083.70.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,473.76.

PPR stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 140.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

