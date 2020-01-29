Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLP opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $580.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

