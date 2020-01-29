Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SLP opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $580.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on SLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.