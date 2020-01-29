Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
CENX stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
