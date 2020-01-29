Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

