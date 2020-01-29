Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley Sells 10,002 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

