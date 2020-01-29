Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 133,202 Shares of Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31.

On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $73,060.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 1,874,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after buying an additional 1,150,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,210,000 after buying an additional 754,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 866,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

