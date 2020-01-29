Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSVN opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

