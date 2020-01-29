iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,517,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.