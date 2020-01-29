iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 833,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,918,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,395,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.