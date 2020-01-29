Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $763,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

