Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

