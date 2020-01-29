Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 12,400 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $220.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

