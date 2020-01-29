Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,327 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,581 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after buying an additional 1,229,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

