Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 243,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of FNV opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

