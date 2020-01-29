Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,099,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 166,750 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBT shares. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

