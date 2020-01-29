iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.38 and a 1-year high of $203.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

