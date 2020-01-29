Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.