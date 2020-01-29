Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.