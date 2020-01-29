Corundum Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after buying an additional 438,856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.