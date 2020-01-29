Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,452.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,395.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,271.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

