Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,066,000 after purchasing an additional 338,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zions Bancorporation NA VP Alan M. Forney Sells 3,029 Shares of Stock
Zions Bancorporation NA VP Alan M. Forney Sells 3,029 Shares of Stock
B. Riley Financial Inc Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 15,413 Shares
B. Riley Financial Inc Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 15,413 Shares
Fastly Inc President Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares
Fastly Inc President Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares
Micron Technology, Inc. SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock
Micron Technology, Inc. SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock
National Research Co. Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,635 Shares
National Research Co. Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,635 Shares
Bloom Energy Corp CFO Randy W. Furr Sells 42,827 Shares of Stock
Bloom Energy Corp CFO Randy W. Furr Sells 42,827 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report