Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $42,318,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $327.89 on Wednesday. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Nomura increased their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

