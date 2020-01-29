Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

