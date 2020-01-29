Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Given Buy Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $43.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.91.

WW stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $7,650,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

