Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VYGR. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.76 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,526,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

