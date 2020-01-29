Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 465,744 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

