Reviewing CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and EVN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR $410.30 million 3.28 -$1.14 billion ($3.45) -1.32 EVN $2.49 billion 1.39 $341.23 million N/A N/A

EVN has higher revenue and earnings than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A EVN 13.66% 7.08% 3.88%

Volatility & Risk

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17 EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

EVN beats CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

