Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and TIM Participacoes (NASDAQ:TSU) Head to Head Survey

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications and TIM Participacoes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 TIM Participacoes 1 2 3 0 2.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. TIM Participacoes has a consensus target price of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and TIM Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.87% 12.28% 3.23% TIM Participacoes 19.17% 8.52% 4.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of TIM Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM Participacoes pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and TIM Participacoes has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TIM Participacoes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and TIM Participacoes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $630.85 million 3.46 $46.60 million $0.93 47.10 TIM Participacoes $4.43 billion 2.20 $696.34 million $1.37 14.71

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. TIM Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

